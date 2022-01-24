Search

24 Jan 2022

Bjorn Ulvaeus to explore secrets of hit-making and popularity of ABBA's music in new radio show

Bjorn Ulvaeus to explore the secrets of hit-making and popularity of ABBA's music in new radio show

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 5:30 PM

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show aimed at working out why songs such as Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the Bjorn From Abba And Friends’ Radio Show on Apple Music Hits starting on Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus’s friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why Abba’s music has remained in the public consciousness.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about Abba about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time – almost 40 years – because I don’t understand it myself,” 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major Abba renaissance.

Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album Voyager.

And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas’s special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus’s other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of Mamma Mia! and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3pm Eastern in the US this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service.

Others include Sir Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media