Search

13 Feb 2022

WATCH: Trailer for Jordan Peele's newest thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya released

WATCH: Trailer for Jordan Peele's newest thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya released

The two-minute teaser released on Sunday offers viewers a first insight into the narrative

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Feb 2022 1:20 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

32-year-old British actor Daniel Kaluuya stars alongside Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer in the latest feature from Oscar-winning American director Jordan Peele.

The two-minute teaser released on Sunday offers viewers a first insight into the narrative, which Peele has kept shrouded in secrecy throughout production.

Centred around the only black-owned horse training company in Hollywood, Kaluuya and his co-stars are terrorised by a mysterious flying object reminiscent of a UFO.

Kaluuya first encounters the object at night as it flashes bright lights across the mountains, before their lives are threatened.

Nope is Peele’s directorial follow-up to acclaimed horror films Get Out and Us, the former winning him the Oscar for best original screenplay.

His thought-provoking films are known for dealing with issues of race in the US and further afield through the lens of horror.

– Nope is scheduled for release on July 22 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media