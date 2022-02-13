WATCH: Trailer for Jordan Peele's newest thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya released

The two-minute teaser released on Sunday offers viewers a first insight into the narrative
32-year-old British actor Daniel Kaluuya stars alongside Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer in the latest feature from Oscar-winning American director Jordan Peele.
Centred around the only black-owned horse training company in Hollywood, Kaluuya and his co-stars are terrorised by a mysterious flying object reminiscent of a UFO.
Kaluuya first encounters the object at night as it flashes bright lights across the mountains, before their lives are threatened.
Nope is Peele’s directorial follow-up to acclaimed horror films Get Out and Us, the former winning him the Oscar for best original screenplay.
His thought-provoking films are known for dealing with issues of race in the US and further afield through the lens of horror.
– Nope is scheduled for release on July 22 2022.
