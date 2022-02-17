Search

17 Feb 2022

'We're speaking to the world in our native tongue' - Irish language film wins top award

'We're speaking to the world in our native tongue' - Irish language film wins top award

'We're speaking to the world in our native tongue' - Irish language film wins top award

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

17 Feb 2022 5:13 PM

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

An Irish language movie has won a top award at one of the five most prestigious film festivals in the world. 

'An Cailín Ciúin' won the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival, now in its 72nd year. 

The full-length feature film is set in the 1980s at a time of mass emigration and high unemployment, and tells the story of a nine year old girl called Cáit from a dysfunctional family who is sent to live with foster parents. 

Director Colm Bairéad said it was an honour to be in Berlin and said, "We're making a little bit of history by being here and having our [world] premiere here, which means a good deal to us. 

"Irish is our national language and there's a great deal of national pride associated with it, but it is ultimately a minority language in Ireland. So it feels kind of beautiful that our little language that's much beloved but sort of struggling to survive in some sense has managed to come to such a prestigious event. In a way we're speaking to the world in our native tongue." 

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, congratulated the cast and crew on their win, stating, "It is a truly remarkable achievement. It acknowledges Irish filmmaking talent on the world stage. Also, the fact that the film is in our native language makes the award all the more special.

"The film made history already as the first Irish language feature film to be selected for the Berlin Film Festival where it was warmly welcomed by the audience at its showing last week. 

The minister continued: "This achievement also represents the importance of supporting our film industry. This production was made possible through public funding from Section 481 film tax relief, as well as from Screen Ireland, Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and TG4."

'An Cailín Ciúin' is based on Irish author Claire Keegan’s short story, Foster. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media