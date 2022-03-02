UPDATE: The 2 Johnnies to be back on RTÉ 2FM later this month

Tipperary's The 2 Johnnies have confirmed they will be back on RTÉ 2FM in two weeks' time.

The pair made the announcement on Tuesday evening that they will return to the airwaves on Monday, March 14.

They added: "Thank you for yer support everyone."

See the full statement below:

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O'Brien previously issued an apology through a statement after Holly Cairns TD claimed some of their content was "virulently sexist".

The Social Democrats Deputy was quoted in the Irish Independent to condemn the inclusion of sexist slogans from car stickers which were included in teaser clips for the duo's new RTE 2FM show, Drive It, which started this week.

The video has since been deleted but made reference to slogans the pair shared with the thousands of listeners to their separate podcast series. The comments or content was not aired at any stage on 2FM.

The pair have been off air pending a review by RTÉ into a video with “offensive” comments about women is completed, the broadcaster had said.

In a statement on Tuesday night, The 2 Johnnies said: "We would like to thank 2FM for working through this with us," as they confirmed that they would return to do the show on March 14.

Drive It with The 2 Johnnies will return on that date.