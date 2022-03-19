Search

19 Mar 2022

Troubles film wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

19 Mar 2022 10:51 AM

Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film set in Northern Ireland picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.

The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.

The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming yesterday (Friday March 18). 

