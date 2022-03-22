Carlow College to host former National Poet of Wales

Carlow College is will host the former National Poet of Wales Gillian Clarke for a special public Poetry Reading to be held at the College on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The event forms part of the College's celebration of a decade of the Annual Literary Awards.

Gillian Clarke was the National Poet of Wales from 2008 to 2016. She was born in Cardiff and lives in Ceredigion.

Her work has been on the GCSE and A Level exam syllabus for over thirty years, and she performs her poetry regularly for student audiences at Poetry Live, and in several European cities.

Carlow College will welcome former National Poet of Wales, Gillian Clarke on Monday, 28th March at 7.30pm for a Public #Poetry Reading.



Free event - booking essential at https://t.co/s1vXxRfLkE#literaryawards #poetrylovers #creativewriting pic.twitter.com/QfDLTCRsNf — Carlow College (@CarlowCollege) March 22, 2022

Awarded the Queen’s Gold medal for Poetry in 2010, the Wilfred Owen Award in 2012. Prose works include a writer’s journal, At the Source.

She has written radio and theatre drama, and translated poetry and prose from Welsh. The Gathering/Yr Helfa, commissioned by the National Theatre of Wales, was performed on Snowdon in September, 2014. Picador published her Selected Poems in 2016. Her tenth collection of poems, Zoology, was published by Carcanet in 2017.

Her version of the book-long 7th century Welsh poem, Y Gododdin, was published by Faber and Faber in London in 2019.

The reading will be held in Cobden Hall in Carlow College at 7.30pm on March 28.