23 Mar 2022

Join the Legends of Country this weekend at Visual Carlow

Join The Legends of Country this Sunday March 27 at the Visual in Carlow for a fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia

Lili Lonergan

23 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Are you looking for a great night full of great country music? 

Join The Legends of Country this Sunday March 27 at the Visual in Carlow for a fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia.

Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show "The Legends of American Country" returns for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia.

The 2022 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Willie Nelson, with countless other well known hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza.

With over 2,000 5 star reviews, the show features 4 fantastic singers who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that authentic western sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that will transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night.

One thing is for sure if it’s Country music you like then this is the only show in town!

Book tickets now at Visual Carlow

