Competition now open for public art project in Carlow town park

This is a great opportunity for artists in Carlow
Carlow County Council Public Art Working Group invite Artists to tender for this new Public Art Commission under the Fáilte Ireland Developed & Emerging Destination Towns Capital Investment Programme (2019).
This competition seeks to elicit the most creative, compelling, artistically excellent, and outstanding proposal for this Public Art project which will be situated in Carlow Town Park.
Timescale: Stage 1 deadline 4pm May 19, 2022
Budget: €75,000
Applications are sought from artists with a proven track record of public art commissions.
We ask that artists respond to the agreed aims of the commission and read the artist brief carefully as all information is contained within this.
Artist brief is attached for your convenience and can be downloaded from visualartists.ie
All applications to be submitted via email to PAWG@carlowcoco.ie
Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.