08 Apr 2022

Competition now open for public art project in Carlow town park

Competition now open for public art project in Carlow town park

This is a great opportunity for artists in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Apr 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow County Council Public Art Working Group invite Artists to tender for this new Public Art Commission under the Fáilte Ireland Developed & Emerging Destination Towns Capital Investment Programme (2019).

This competition seeks to elicit the most creative, compelling, artistically excellent, and outstanding proposal for this Public Art project which will be situated in Carlow Town Park.

Timescale:       Stage 1 deadline 4pm May 19, 2022

Budget:             €75,000

Applications are sought from artists with a proven track record of public art commissions. 

We ask that artists respond to the agreed aims of the commission and read the artist brief carefully as all information is contained within this.

Artist brief is attached for your convenience and can be downloaded from visualartists.ie

All applications to be submitted via email to PAWG@carlowcoco.ie

Appeal for help renewed

