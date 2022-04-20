Book by Irish-British author features in Read for Ukraine appeal

A book by an Irish-British author will feature in an initiative to raise £1million for charity.

Maggie O'Farrell's This Must Be The Place is among the books chosen for the Read for Ukraine effort, which is part of Oxfam's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

It will see bookseller Waterstones offering a curated selection of books donated by publishers and authors with 100% of sales going to the cause.

Selected books will be displayed at the front of all branches of booksellers Hodges Figgis, Waterstones, Foyles, Blackwells and Hatchards, as well as their online stores.

Bernardine Evaristo's Mr Loverman, Bet Aitken's A Chip Shop In Poznan, and Marina Lewycka’s A Short History Of Tractors In Ukrainian are among other books making up the list.

The Read for Ukraine campaign is expected to run for some months to raise as much money as possible and the book selection will be regularly reviewed and refreshed.

The bookseller will also offer a special charity edition of Andrey Kurkov’s Death And The Penguin with a new introduction by the author, placing the novel in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

Publisher Vintage and Waterstones will jointly donate £10 for every copy sold to Oxfam’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

James Daunt, chief executive of Waterstones, said: “We are very proud as booksellers to be able to work with authors and publishers to make this collective contribution to help the humanitarian effort to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

“We thank the authors and publishers for their generosity. This is a compelling selection of books, with every penny from their sale going to support this urgent work.”

Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfam GB, added: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in the Read for Ukraine initiative for their support to people fleeing devastating conflict in Ukraine.

“As humanitarian needs continue to grow, the money raised will help Oxfam and partner organisations in Eastern Europe to provide vital support to people who have already lost so much.

“With so many people displaced by the conflict, we are also working to set up safe travel routes for refugees and advocating for governments to honour their international commitments to the rights of all refugees.”