Eurovision Song Contest: What is Ireland's best finish in recent years?
Brooke Scullion is preparing to represent Ireland in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. Brooke will perform the song "That's It" in the second semi-final on Thursday night where she will hope to earn a place in Saturday's grand final.
Ireland has won the Eurovision seven times but the country has a very poor record in qualifying for the Eurovision grand final in recent years, having qualified from the semi-final just once in the last seven attempts. Here are some of our best finishes at the song contest in the last 10 years:
JEDWARD
Twins John and Edward Grimes represented Ireland at Eurovision 2011 and 2012. The identical twins, who appeared in the 2009 X Factor series, were Ireland's best entry on paper in recent years. Jedward came in 8th place at Eurovision 2011 in Germany with the song "Lipstick". The pair finished in 19th position the following year at Eurovision 2012 in Azerbaijan with the song "Waterline".
RYAN O'SHAUGHNESSY
Irish singer-songwriter represented Ireland at Eurovision 2018 in Portugal. The Dubliner performed the song "Together" which finished in 16th position. Ireland has failed to qualify for the grand final since Ryan's entry.
