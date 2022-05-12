Search

12 May 2022

Ireland at Eurovision 2022: When will Brooke Scullion perform in the second semi-final?

Ireland at Eurovision 2022: When will Brooke Scullion perform in the second semi-final?

Ireland at Eurovision 2022: When will Brooke Scullion perform in the second semi-final?

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

12 May 2022 10:25 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Ireland will perform in the second Eurovision semi-final in Turin, Italy on Thursday night. Brooke Scullion will represent the country with the song "That's Rich".

Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

'The support has been crazy' - Ireland's Brooke Scullion 'excited' for Eurovision semi-final

WHEN WILL IRELAND PERFORM?

Derry native Brooke Scullion will be the 10th act to take to the Pala Olimpico stage in the second semi-final. 18 countries will perform on the night with 10 going through to Saturday's grand final.

Eurovision Song Contest: What is Ireland's best finish in recent years?

WHERE TO WATCH

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest's second semi-final will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday, May 12 at 8pm. The grand final will be broadcast live on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. Marty Whelan will provide commentary for the week.

Eurovision 2022: Who qualified for the grand final from the first semi-final?

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How the voting works

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media