09 May 2022

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How the voting works

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How the voting works

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 12:16 PM

The Eurovision Song Contest is well known for its complex voting system.

Here is how it works:

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12 and the grand final on Saturday, May 14.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on devices including iOS, Android and Windows.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

10 countries will make it through each semi-final to the grand final.

For Saturday's grand final, after viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury – which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

1992 Eurovision winner Linda Martin has been announced as the spokesperson for the Irish jury.

