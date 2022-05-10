Search

10 May 2022

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

10 May 2022 10:47 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The first Eurovision semi-final is on Tuesday evening when 17 countries will perform for a place in Saturday's grand final in Italy. Ireland's entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the Turin stage in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Brooke, who will sing 'That's Rich', is currently 3/1 to qualify for the grand final.

Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES TO WIN EUROVISION 2022?

UKRAINE - 1/2

Ukraine are the early favourites to win this year's song contest. Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music, could triumph amid the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine, who last won the Eurovision in 2016, will perform in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How the voting works

ITALY - 11/2

Hosts Italy are the second favourite to win Eurovision 2022. Mahmood And Blanco will represent their country, performing the song Brividi. Italy won last year's Eurovision in the Netherlands with the song Zitti E Buoni.

UNITED KINGDOM - 6/1

The United Kingdom are also one of the favourites to win in Turin. The UK’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex, who will sing Space Man. The UK last won the Eurovision in 1997.

SWEDEN - 15/2

Sweden will be represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer. Cornelia will perform in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Sweden last won the Eurovision in 2015.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media