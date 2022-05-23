Search

23 May 2022

Carlow Dragon Boat Club cruise to gold at International Festival in Barcelona

Carlow Dragon Boat Club cruise to gold at International Festival in Barcelona

Carlow Dragon Boat Club cruise to gold at International Festival in Barcelona

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 May 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Dragon Boat Club have won gold at the International Dragon Boat Festival in Barcelona this past weekend (May 21 and 22).

With 2 heats on the Saturday, the club won their first heat with a time of 01:05:02 which left them lying in second place.

They upped their game and came first in the second heat with a better time of 01:02:08 which put them top of the table going into Sunday’s final. 

There were 10 teams in the club's category and the four fastest made the final. While windy conditions made it difficult for lining up the boats on the start line they managed to stay focused and took home the gold after a hard fought race.

Speaking of their fantastic achievement after an exhilarating weekend, club chairperson Fiona Burke said:

“We are really proud of our achievement and I’d like to thank each member of our crew who put in all the hard work to make this happen with a special word of thanks to Julie Doyle who coached the team in the run up to this event. 

“We’ll be racing again on June 12 at the IDBA Barrow Dragon Boat Regatta in Carlow Town Park where teams from all over the country will compete in 20 man boats over a distance of 500m.

“A great day out for all so come along and support the two Carlow teams racing on the day”

Gardaí appeal for information following theft of irreplaceable farm equipment in Carlow

Taxi driver arrested for driving on Irish roads while disqualified

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media