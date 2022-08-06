Search

06 Aug 2022

Batgirl director reveals Marvel boss reached out to him after film axed

Batgirl director reveals Marvel boss reached out to him after film axed

Batgirl director reveals Marvel boss reached out to him after film axed

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Aug 2022 12:49 PM

Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has revealed that Marvel boss Kevin Feige reached out to him to offer support after his DC superhero flick was axed by Warner Bros.

El Arbi shared several messages of support on social media including from Edgar Wright and Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn.

It comes following the shock announcement that Warner Bros was shelving the multi-million dollar movie, which was filmed entirely in Glasgow, five months before its scheduled release.

El Arbi and his co-director Bilall Fallah said they were “shocked and saddened” at the news, having found it out while at a wedding together.

“Thanks for all the messages of support all over the world,” El Arbi wrote on his Instagram story.

“Shoutout to directors @edgarwright & @jamesgunn… your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period.”

In another post he shared a screenshot of an email from Feige, which read: “My friends I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both.

“Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl.

“Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course!

“Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adil El Arbi (@adilelarbi)

Batgirl was due to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, and reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million)

The film was scheduled for release in late 2022 but was reportedly dropped after poor test screenings.

It comes as Warner Bros bosses said they are considering a restructure of the DC superhero franchise and the implementation of a 10-year plan, to emulate the success of their Marvel competitors.

Chief executive David Zaslav said the company would focus on the “quality” of upcoming blockbusters in order to “protect the DC brand”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media