Final Electric Picnic line-up confirmed with over 50 acts added

12 Aug 2022

Final Electric Picnic line-up confirmed with addition of some crowd favourites

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

12 Aug 2022 3:34 PM

Over 50 acts have been added to the Electric Picnic line-up including previous festival favourites King Kong Kompany and The Coronas.

The new additions cover a wide range of musical genres with the Two Johnnies surely expected to reprise their version of  Maniac 2000. 

The countdown is very much on to the event, with less than three weeks to go until Stradbally Estate swings open the gates and welcomes back Picnickers to Electric Picnic 2022

The final line-up has now been confirmed, following the addition of the new acts, which include: 

The Coronas - Becky Hill - James Vincent McMorrow - Declan McKenna

My Therapist Ghosted Me - The 2 Johnnies - The Academic - Kettama

Helena Hauff - Rebūke - 100 Gecs - Anfisa Letyago - Rejjie Snow - VTSS - Belters Only

King Kong Kompany - Kneecap - Le Boom - Lime Cordiale - Malaki - Obskür - Moncrieff

Priya Ragu - Sam Tompkins - Wild Youth - Thomas Headon - Yeule - Hope Tala

Gemma Dunleavy - Somebody's Child - Hudson Taylor - Hermitage Green - Lea Heart

 49th & Main - Aby Coulibaly - Cian Ducrot - George O'Hanlon - Sprints - Silverbacks

Mango x MathMan - SHIV - ÉFE - EVE - Efa O'Neill - Lucy McWilliams - Lemonade Shoelace Nialler9 - Nixer - Whoriskey - Rachel Mae Hannon - Bronagh Gallagher - Naked Lungs - Lisa McHugh - Cruel Sister - The Cope - Carlsbad - The Florentinas

