Carlow students encouraged to get thinking caps on for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

With the project deadline for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 fast approaching, students across Carlow are encouraged to get their thinking caps on and turn creative ideas into project entries by September 26, 2022.

The event, which has shone a spotlight on STEM research and innovation for almost 60 years, returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years. The 2021 and 2022 exhibitions were held virtually due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Students can enter across any one of four categories, whether their interests lie in technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; or chemical, physical and mathematical science.

An individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their bright idea. It’s as easy as that!

For over half a century, BTYSTE has provided incredible opportunities for young people who take part, with many going on to have successful careers in STEM.

BTYSTE alumni have become global trailblazers, showing the exhibition as an effective launchpad for the brightest young minds on this island. Past participants have become successful scientists, academics, researchers and high-tech entrepreneurs, making a positive impact in their own way around the world.

The 2022 exhibition winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar from Synge Street CBS, Dublin said:

"We found the whole BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition experience really fun and exciting, and we think every student should enter a project in an area of science that they find intriguing.

"When entering the BTYSTE, we never could have imagined that we would go on to win. The entire experience was brilliant, from developing our project idea and finding a way to solve a centuries old mathematical equation to taking part in the exhibition week and getting to present our project to the judges.

"The BTYSTE has opened up so many doors for us that we never could have imagined possible. Following on from our BTYSTE win, we are getting ready to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists Leiden this September. We can’t wait to see what else the future will have in store."

In January, thousands of visitors are set to walk through the doors of the RDS where the brightest minds from across the island of Ireland will be showcasing their brilliant projects.

Spectacular STEM acts will also provide entertainment and interactive installations will allow you to immerse yourself in the world of STEM – get your entries in before the deadline to be a part of this!

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winner(s) will take home the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has a strong history of taking home the prize for first place, with 16 wins over the past 32 years.

Speaking ahead of the BTYSTE 2023 September deadline, BT Ireland Managing Director, Shay Walsh said:

"We are delighted to see the return of the BTYSTE 2023 to an in-person exhibition this coming January and to witness the energy and the buzz in the exhibition hall before our eyes.

"The BTYSTE is for all students to explore the thrill of STEM subjects, and I would encourage all students to get their entries in as soon as possible, to ensure they don’t miss out on the excitement of the 2023 in-person exhibition.’

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years.

For more information on the BTYSTE 2023, please visit www.btyoungscientist.com.