Search

24 Aug 2022

Star Wars star felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism

Star Wars star felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism

John Boyega says he felt “peace” following Disney’s recent handling of racist backlash to black characters in the Star Wars universe.

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:44 PM

John Boyega says he felt “peace” following Disney’s recent handling of racist backlash to black characters in the Star Wars universe.

The British actor said the company’s response to abuse directed at Moses Ingram, who starred in the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series alongside Ewan McGregor, “fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support”.

Disney and McGregor both released public statements directly addressing the racist messages sent to Ingram and expressing solidarity with the actress.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang, Boyega said he did not feel “bitter” that the franchise had not helped him in the same way when experiencing abuse.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected,” he said.

“It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up.

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, ‘Let’s just be silent.’ It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up.

“But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support…It, for me, fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”

After Ingram first revealed the racist messages being sent to her, McGregor released a video in which he said the news made him “sick to my stomach” and that those sending the abuse were “no Star Wars fans in my mind”.

The official Star Wars account tweeted: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

Asked about how he felt, not having had the support that Ingram had, he said: “It doesn’t make me feel bitter at all.

“It makes me feel like sometimes you are that guy. And my dad taught me that.

“Sometimes you’re not the guy to get the blessing and sometimes you are Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination.

“You don’t get to go in, you get others to go in. And that’s where you get your happiness from,” he said.

“And for me to see other people accepted, and then at the same time to see that the studios now are like, ‘Okay, cool.

“This is not an elephant in the room conversation. We need to support our black client.’ It’s fantastic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media