Irish premiere of award-winning film by Carlow native a resounding success!

A line of people wrapped around the halls of IMC Carlow this past Saturday, all with one goal, to witness the Irish premiere of the locally shot, award-winning film, ‘Mrs. H’.

Attendees were greeted by a grinning Heather Grogan as she welcomed VIPs and ticketholders personally on arrival. A display of the cast and crew’s various achievements and awards was in proudly prominent view.

Once the room was full, and the line empty, the understandably nervous Heather then took the reins, called for the attention of the full house.

She introduced herself as the Writer, Director and Producer of ‘Mrs. H’ and launched into a heartfelt speech about her and her team’s journey and soaring success on the globally competitive film festival circuit. This was a film made not only with a serious, self-funded budget, but also a serious passion for the craft.

The four person crew from SUNFA Films got this rollercoaster of comedic terror shot within a week in late 2020, and released ‘Mrs. H’ upon the circuit in January of 2021 to rave reviews from judges all around the world crying out for more!

Heather went on to thank everybody involved in the production with special mentions given to Diarmuid Long for his dedication and prowess as Cinematographer and Editor, Mary Doyle for her spellbinding performance in the insidious role of ‘Mrs. H’, Runner and Grip Conor Keary who bussed it all the way from Limerick at a moment’s notice to help out his teammates in the final stretch.

Adding a bittersweet element to the evening, Heather dedicated the big night to her late mother, Marianne Meunier-Grogan, who sadly passed away suddenly March of 2020, shortly before Heather began the tough task of pre-production on the film.

Heather also thanked her father, Marc Grogan of Carlow Little Theatre fame for his love and support who sat proudly in the audience. She thanked the eager crowd and the film rolled…

Bouts of laughter and sharp intakes of breath were heard throughout the packed room as the audience soaked in the dark comedy playing out on the big screen before them.

As the credits rolled, the SUNFA Films team gathered and bowed to thunderous applause!

Audience members lined up to compliment the triumphant crew as they prepared to hit the town for their long awaited Wrap-Party in Carpe Diem. Cast, crew and audience celebrated the night with delicious finger food generously provided by Lazy River.

‘I was absolutely blown away by the attendance. One of the big fears of doing an event like this is no one turning up! The clock struck 7.30pm and I turned around to scan tickets and was surprised and delighted to find a queue patiently waiting two feet in front of me leading out the door!!! It was a very humbling experience to have so many people come out to support local filmmaking and we are so grateful they joined us for our big night.’ - Heather Grogan

A resounding success all around, the cast, crew and everyone involved in this whirlwind production wish to thank all their friends, family and fans for their support and encouragement. And no….you haven’t heard the last of Mrs. H…as a sequel is currently being written, due to popular global demand!

SUNFA Films, the small but mighty Carlow based production company are certainly ones to watch and have put a definitive Carlow/ Laois Stamp on the global filmmaking and tourism map.