Renowned Irish comedian to perform in Carlow next week

David O'Doherty
Irish comedian David O'Doherty will bring his 'whoa is me' comedy show to the Visual Theatre, Carlow next week.
The stand-up act will perform in Carlow on Saturday, November 5 2022.
David O'Doherty (orange coat) will be doing his new show in Carlow at @VisualCarlow next week on Sat Nov 5th. Cali (red coat) is my entourage. TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/Hnl8kYJ2z7 pic.twitter.com/5ZZYRmxrbX— David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) October 27, 2022
Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.