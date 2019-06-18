'One of the truly great success stories in a generation of Carlow business,' says local TD

Carlow TD Pat Deering has described Paddy Bryne and the Burnside group as "one of the truly great success stories in a generation of Carlow business".

The company - based in Carlow - is now employing over 1,000 in the county.

Deputy Deering made the remarks as the businessman, Mr Byrne, launched his book "From Kyle Hill to Pennsylvania" over the weekend at the Aboretum in Leighlinbridge.

It is a true story of the extraordinary development of a small company in rural Ireland, which grew to employ over 1,000 people in Carlow and now ranks in the top league of hydraulic cylinders makers in the world.

The Burnside group of companies was founded by the four Byrne brothers in 1974.

Profits from the sale of the book will be donated to Arthritis Ireland and The Irish Cancer Society.