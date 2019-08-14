JOBS ALERT: Fast-track your career as a technician at Sheehy Motor Group in Carlow

Sheehy Motor Group is currently recruiting for a Qualified or 4th year Technician for their Service Department in Carlow.

They offer an excellent opportunity to further your career with one of Ireland’s premier motor retailers, working with a professional and dynamic aftersales team.

The successful candidate will have recent main dealer experience, with prestige brand experience desirable. Formal skills training with a recognised automotive organisation is essential.

You must be a productive team player, able to work to deadlines and targets but also be self-motivated, organised

with the ability to multi-task.

Candidate Requirements:

• As an experienced Technician you will be skilled in all aspects of vehicle repairs and servicing

including diagnostics and electronics.

• You must be able to produce high quality work in a busy environment and be motivated

through set targets, showing flexibility according to the needs of your team.

• You will be a committed individual with a positive, 'can do' attitude, and willingness to work as

part of an effective team.

• You will have good communication skills to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of work

through the workshop, making sure you liaise with other team members to meet and exceed

customer expectations.

• Regular manufacturer training will be provided to ensure you are kept up to date with the

latest models and techniques.

Main Duties:

• Carry out fault diagnosis, service, and repair.

• Ensure faults are accurately diagnosed and report to workshop controller as required on

vehicle condition, safety, reliability and performance.

• Indicate to workshop management possible future faults and repair requirements.

• Ensure that quality procedures relating to the function laid down by the Company are adhered

to at all times.

• Maintain all records and paperwork relevant to the function, ensuring they are accurate and

up to date at all times.

• Ensure all work is carried out in a safe manner and adhere to all Health & Safety

requirements.

This is a wonderful opportunity to work within a very successful motor dealership who rewards hard work and dedication and a company that offers you the opportunity to further your skills.

If you would like to be considered for this exciting opportunity please submit a CV and cover letter to hr@sheehymotors.ie