Brooks 'Food to Go' in Carlow is the perfect way to get through the Covid-19 lockdown

Brooks 'Food to Go' in Carlow Town is the perfect way to get through the Covid-19 lockdown and you'll be supporting local business as well.

The popular Carlow café is located in the same building as the Dinn Rí and it is running a 'Food To Go' service from 4pm-9pm Wednesday-Sunday.

The special menu offers everything from "Roast Sirloin of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding plus our famous gravy" on Sundays to "Breaded Goujons of Chicken Fillet" which is available Wednesday-Sunday.

Check out their full 'Food to Go' menu by clicking here.

You can place orders by calling: 059 913 3111

There is no walk-in service available at the moment.

For competitions and all the latest updates, have a look at the Brooks Facebook page: