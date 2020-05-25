WARNING: Gardaí issue scam alert over people receiving bogus text messages

Gardaí have issued a scam alert over people receiving bogus text messages.

People continue to receive bogus text messages allegedly from banks, Revenue, An Post, courier companies and others asking the recipient to click on a link.

Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny added: "Just a reminder that these are scams, never click on link and please delete. Please pass on to family and friends. Thank you."

See below, some examples of the messages people have received: