Popular catering company Mise en Place opens shop unit at Drakelands Kilkenny

Popular Kilkenny-based catering company Mise en Place reimagined its way of doing business during the COVID pandemic and, following a refurb of its premises off the Kilcreen Road, has just launched a shop unit offering the breads, meals and desserts client have come to love over thier past 15 years in business.

Proprietors Robert Cowley and Nora O’Malley worked in some of the world’s finest five-star hotels and restaurants such as Monaco’s Hotel du Paris, the Four Seasons Hotel London, the Merrion Hotel, Hayfield Manor and Cooke’s Café before launching Mise en Place in 2004 and catering nationwide from their busy Drakelands base.

“We spent the past 15 years providing catering services for corporate clients as well as catering family events like christenings, communions, confirmations, weddings and private parties and, thankfully, we were always kept busy. People loved the food we prepared for parties and events and often asked why would we not open a shop unit,” commented Nora O’Malley.

‘Using the time’

“As much as we liked the idea, this would have been impossible pre-Covid as it would have involved closing the business for weeks as we carried out the necessary renovations. When the lockdown happened, we went from full-on busy to having three months off. At first, it seemed like a disaster but Rob and I thought of using the time closed to do something positive and add another element to what we had. The forced closure gave us an opportunity to make the changes to the kitchens that were necessary to open the shop unit - something that could never have been done while working pre-Covid”.

Located just 2km from Kilkenny city off the Kilcreene Road, the retail shop at Mise en Place is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and provides a range of all the catering outfit’s most popular dishes, alongside a selection of new offerings, pastries, salads, quiches and sweet treats.

Loyal customers

“We wondered how many people would make the journey out to us but thanks to a loyal customer base, combined with ease of parking and social distancing we are seeing a steady stream each day since opening,” said Rob Cowley.

“By remaining closed on Saturdays and Sundays, we aren’t jeopardizing weekend catering commitments. And as the lockdown eases, the day-to-day business as it was before Covid-19 is slowly coming back, giving us an opportunity to get our staff back working again.”