Top information security officer joins growing Carlow firm

Experienced information security professional Paul Delahunty has joined Carlow-based cloud solutions firm Stryve, where he has taken up the busy role of chief information security officer.

Paul started his career as an engineer with Ericsson, before venturing into the start-up world as operations director with moQom. He later co-founded ThorsNet, a cyber security and compliance company. More recently, he re-entered the corporate world as information security and audit manager for Hostelworld PLC.

Paul works closely with Stryve’s growing clientele in Ireland, the UK and across Europe, and manages the team internally to deliver tailor-made cyber security advisory services.

Stryve, which is headquartered at the Wexford Road Business Park, is growing its reputation as hands-on specialists who tailor its cloud solutions to the bespoke needs of SMEs throughout the UK and Ireland.

"It’s great to be part of a multi-skilled, dynamic team and a company that really prides itself on custom-building solutions to our clients’ specific needs. We’re growing and we’re winning new work in a whole range of sectors, even in what has been a very disruptive year for most. I’m really looking forward to what 2021 and beyond brings for Stryve,” Paul said.