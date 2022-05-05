'Their work here is especially impressive' - Minister for Business Employment and Retail visits Carlow

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, visited the Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) yesterday where he met with council officials, members of the LEO team as well as some of their client companies.

The Minister was greeted at Enterprise House by Councillor Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Councillor Ken Murnane, Mayor of Carlow Municipal District and Carlow Chief Executive, Kathleen Holohan.

Minister English’s first task was to officially open the Founders Room, a new remote working hub located in Enterprise House and funded under Connected Hubs.

LEO Director of Services, Michael Rainey and Head of Economic Development and Enterprise, Kieran Comerford then presented to the Minister on a number of initiatives in the county including development of the inCarlow brand, Taste inCarlow, the Carlow Economic Development Strategy, Craft Hub and other projects.

Minister English also met with the LEO team, members of the Evaluation Committee and Local Authority Members and was briefed about other work undertaken by the LEO team in the county as well as future plans.

Minister English said:

"More than ever over the last couple of years we have seen the invaluable role of the Local Enterprise Offices. The provision of training, mentoring and other practical assistance to local businesses has been of critical importance.

"With the presence of the LEO network businesses can be assured that they have all the assistance and support they need to help them to grow and to create jobs. Their work here is Carlow is especially impressive across a whole range of local initiatives."

The Minister then travelled to the Seven Oaks Hotel where he launched tasteincarlow.ie, the new food and drink website from Carlow County Council which is a key component of their strategy to develop the sector locally in the county.

Following this, Minister English delivered a lunchtime talk to LEO clients as part of the SPEED seminars. These are a series of events organised by the LEO and the theme of today’s event was ‘Empowerment’.

The Minister’s day in Carlow concluded with visits to two LEO client companies. First call was to CLG Retail Solutions where he was greeted by founders Mark and Natalie Dowling. CLG are a sign making and shop fitting company and design and install for many of the largest retailers in Ireland.

Minister English then travelled to Ardattin where he met with Ronan Byrne of Byrne Livestock Feeds. The company is a leading manufacturer of minerals, vitamins and trace element supplements for the agricultural sector.

On the conclusion of his visit Minister English said:

"Our new Regional Enterprise Plans are all about building on local strengths and it is very evident that is exactly what is happening here in Carlow. Local businesses clearly see the value in the Carlow brand and it is being harnessed to provide key local networks and to underline quality and value in the county.

It is exciting to hear of so many projects and there is a real local energy and pride that will drive these initiatives and ensure their success."