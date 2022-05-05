New round of applications for the Online Retail Scheme now open

A new round of the Online Retail Scheme which supports ambitious Irish-based retailers looking to grow and improve sales online and to strengthen their ecommerce capabilities has opened for new applications.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the announcement:

“I would encourage Irish based retail businesses to enhance their online capability and presence in order to exploit new opportunities to increase turnover, to expand and to sell internationally.

“The Online Retail Scheme provides direct financial support to retail companies to develop a more competitive online business offering to complement their in-store offering. It is administered by Enterprise Ireland and there is €9.3m available in this round of funding.”

Minister Damien English T.D. today opened a new round of the Online Retail Scheme.



The Scheme supports Irish based retailers looking to grow online sales and to strengthen their ecommerce capabilities.



Closing date for the scheme is 1 June 2022.https://t.co/VwoJbV0qPw pic.twitter.com/TJ3YVyuU9R — Engenuity (@Engenuity2) May 5, 2022

In order to be eligible for this funding, applicant companies must have 10 or more full-time employees and an existing online presence. Salary costs of an internal project champion can be partially covered by this support.

This person can be any employee who has the support of the management to take on this responsibility, and will work with an external service provider on the project.

Previous applicants of the Online Retail Scheme who were unsuccessful will be eligible to reapply under this call with a modified proposal.

Applicants who were successful in previous calls are also eligible to re-apply under this round of the scheme, once they propose a project that is clearly different from their previous applications.

The Online Retail Scheme opens for applications today, Thursday, 5 May 2022, and closes on 1 June 2022. Find further information and how to apply here.