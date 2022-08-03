Looking to start your own business in Carlow? Training courses coming soon

Get the skills, management tools and expertise in making the right decisions when starting your business in Carlow with a training course at Seven Oaks Hotel on September 17.

This programme will provide individuals who are seeking to start their own business with the skills, management tools and expertise in making the right decisions, planning and organising effectively.

It will help individuals gauge what will be required in order to keep their new venture running effectively and efficiently.

Topics covered include:

• To help existing and potential new business operators better understand the world of self-employment and the challenges involved in running a business in order to, enable them to use their own skills and abilities to make their businesses successful.

• To provide participants with the information, basic skills and framework to explore, assess or re-evaluate their business idea and its future direction/growth options (e.g Export, Innovation, Franchising, Partnerships, Investors)

• Guide each participant through the process of completing a Business Plan for their businesses and provide them with feedback and support to help them run a better business ensuring that their business is competitive in the current challenging environment.

During the programme you will be provided with the opportunity for mentoring with the training provider and receive a presentation from the Advisory Team of the Local Enterprise Office who will guide you on further supports for your business idea.

Get the skills, management tools and expertise in making the right decisions when starting YOUR business on our training course at Seven Oaks Hotel Carlow on SEP 17!

At the conclusion of this programme participants should have a insights into:

• Entrepreneurial Mindset & Business Supports

• Legal Issues for Start-ups

• Preparing a Business Plan

• Researching the Market

• Promotion for the Small Business – Marketing

• Finance & Basic Book-keeping

• Mentoring

Why Attend?

This course is aimed at entrepreneurs or potential entrepreneurs with an ambition to establish a competitive well managed sustainable business.

The Start Your Own Business course is designed to provide both existing and potential entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge and training to successfully run their small business, identify and use their own strengths and abilities to seek out new opportunities to sustain and grow their business.

• *50% of course participants have successfully started their business

• *60% of course attendees have been female entrepreneurs

*Research undertaken by the LEO Centre of Excellence during 2021

