09 Aug 2022

Nearly 50 news jobs to be created in Carlow by MTS

MTS aims to increase its overall testing capacity, and add specialised testing services in the next two to three years

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Carlow construction materials testing laboratory MTS is to create 45 new jobs in an expansion plan, it announced today.

MTS aims to increase its overall testing capacity, and add specialised testing services in the next two to three years. 

The new hires will all be based in Carlow, and will be made up of laboratory technicians, administration, management, field technicians, sales and marketing roles.

“The criteria for construction materials testing in Ireland is adapting to current environments” said Vincent Anderson, managing director at MTS. 

“Stricter enforcement, evolving standards and practices are driving technical advancements in the testing sector. MTS is well positioned to develop and expand on a number of these opportunities”.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment demonstrated by the existing workforce at MTS over many years. This characteristic will be integral to MTS’s expansion plans.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support of Carlow Local Enterprise Office. We are very proud to be based in Carlow, and would encourage potentially skilled employees to consider relocating to the town as it offers a fantastic quality of life.

MTS has operated out of Carlow since 1993 and is fully INAB accredited. MTS has recently received considerable investment to modernise and grow the business. The initial investment will exceed €2.5 million.

The 45 new jobs and business investment was announced by the Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD who visited the company premises in Carlow.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Troy said, “I’m delighted to support MTS’ announcement to create 45 new jobs here in Carlow.

“As key stakeholders in the construction sector, the news of their significant investment in the business is very welcome. This is not only a significant boost for the company, it is a significant endorsement of Carlow and the wider South-East as a place for businesses to establish and succeed.

“This Government is committed to supporting businesses in every region of Ireland to thrive and grow, and I am pleased MTS have received so much support from the Local Enterprise Office here in Carlow.  This is an exciting new phase MTS and I wish them every success in this next chapter.”

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council warmly welcomed the news:

“This investment of €2.5m will act as a catalyst for the creation of 45 jobs and is welcome and again demonstrates confidence in County Carlow as a location where true entrepreneurship spirit, innovation and enterprise can be nurtured. 

“As a local authority we welcome this investment and look forward to working with and supporting the company in their development journey via our Local Enterprise Office in partnership with Enterprise Ireland”.

