06 Sept 2022

'Powerhouse' Women in Business Network to host unmissable free event for Carlow female entrepreneurs

'Powerhouse' Women in Business Network to host unmissable free event for Carlow female entrepreneurs

Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council & Melissa Doyle co-ordinator of Powerhouse Women in Business Network

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Sept 2022 10:53 AM

“Powerhouse” Women in Business Network hosts an unmissable free lunchtime event for Carlow female entrepreneurs in the Seven Oaks Hotel on Tuesday September 13, 2022.

The event, delivered in partnership with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, will focus on “Building sales confidence and strategies for growth”.

Featuring guest speaker Keri Turner, the event will support businesswomen to sell their product with confidence and to successfully grow their business. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network over complimentary lunch in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Guest speaker Kerri Turner started her career as a financial accountant and worked her way up to Director level. She has experience across a broad range of businesses from start-ups and family-owned businesses to multinationals. She now offers mentoring and support to entrepreneurs who have ambitions to grow their business.

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council says:

‘Powerhouse Women in Business Network has designed their events to encourage businesswomen to develop their skills and achieve success.’

‘These lunchtime events are an invaluable opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build your business’.

Powerhouse Women in Business Network supports businesswomen to develop professional skills and has created a strong support network group for businesswomen in County Carlow and beyond.

Melissa Doyle co-ordinator of Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of the Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office says:

‘We are delighted to welcome back our lunchtime events after the summer break and look forward to engaging again with Carlow women in business.’

‘During this event we will also be unveiling the details of our exciting Powerhouse Women in Business Awards which will be hosted on 18th November 2022.’

The Powerhouse Women in Business Network “Building sales confidence and strategies for growth” lunchtime event will take place on Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 12pm – 1.30pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow

Register online at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/

