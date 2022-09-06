CARLOW WEATHER: Thunderstorms possible today as long spells of rain expected
Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards over Leinster with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south. Some bright or sunny intervals also.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Tonight, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain and a continued chance of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Today, heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas through the day with some isolated thunderstorms & spot flooding possible, especially in the south️️⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2022
Some bright or sunny intervals also, the best of these in Ulster️
Max temps of 16 to 20C️ pic.twitter.com/JWgJ4Wvvb9
Pollen Forecast
Low today and on Wednesday.
