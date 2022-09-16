€5,000 prize fund for Carlows first Powerhouse Women in Business Awards

Over 40 women attended the launch of the Powerhouse Women in Business Awards by Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently.

The Powerhouse Women in Business Awards acknowledges and celebrates women's professional achievements and entries are open to women in business with businesses of less than 10 staff located in County Carlow.

The Awards will be presented at an evening event on Friday November 18, 2022, with MC Sile Seoige at the helm.

The inaugural awards will have 7 categories which include Powerhouse - Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Powerhouse - Creativity Award , Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services , Powerhouse - Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year , Powerhouse - People’s Choice Award , Powerhouse - Digital Marketing Award & Powerhouse - Employee of the Year Award

The Awards aim to acknowledge and promote SMEs based in County Carlow who have developed their business. The awards are open to companies and individuals with less than 10 full time employees based in County Carlow.

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council says:

"Powerhouse Network Awards Event celebrate, reward and acknowledge the determination and inspiring work from each business woman in Carlow."

Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue continued to say:

"The Awards Event is a well deserved celebration to recognise and acknowledge the talent and success behind each business woman in the County and what they bring to the economy."

Melissa Doyle co-ordinator of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of the Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Office says:

"The Powerhouse Awards is a great way to showcase and promote the success of the business, it also attracts more attention and therefore attains creditability’. Melissa continued to say, ‘the awards are open to all Women in Business in County Carlow and I wish them all the very best of luck."

The event will commence at 7pm with dinner followed by the awards ceremony. Entries open from September 13, 2022 to October, 28, 2022.

Finalists will receive 4 free tickets to the County Carlow - Powerhouse Women in Business Awards which will be held on November 18, 2022. To enter, please visit link https://submit.link/18f.

For further information on the Local Enterprise Office services contact 059-9129783 or contact Melissa Doyle at mdoyle@carlowcoco.ie