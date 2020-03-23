Carlow people! Glanbia issue new 'call and collect' measures in a bid to combat Covid-19

Glanbia Ireland’s network of Agribusiness branches is now switching to a ‘call and collect’ system to protect vital services in the farming community.

As part of the national effort to contain the coronavirus, from 9am on Monday, March 23 until further notice, customers will be asked to place their orders from branches in advance by phone.

“This decision is a preventative step to help safeguard our dedicated staff, vital services and to continue providing essential products to our customers. We are asking our farmer community and loyal customers to work with us as we implement this new operating model,” said Glanbia Ireland’s Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, Sean Molloy.

This call and collect measure applies to orders that would normally have been made in person by customers calling to Glanbia branches.

However, customers should please use their usual ordering channels over the phone and our Customer Services Centre (CSC) service via 1890 321 321 or online via www.glanbiaconnect.com

How the system will operate:

· Please phone your branch in advance.

· Payment will be taken on account or by credit card processed over the phone.

· Customers will be given an allotted time slot for their collection.

· Store staff will bring the goods to the car / trailer or a dedicated point in the store yard.

· Please roll down window, confirm identity and order number.

· Customers should remain in their vehicle until staff have left the pick-up point area.