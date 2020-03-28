Updated list of essential retail outlets as Covid-19 lockdown begins

The Department of Health has published a updated list of essential health outlets as well as businesses which can offer emergency call-out or delivery services.

Retail outlets which remain home are reminded to implement physical distancing.

Essential retail outlets are:

Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services

Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding

Laundries and Drycleaners

Banks, Post Offices and Credit Unions

Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)

Physical distancing measures that must be adhered to are:

Ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines

Only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowded.

Manage queue control inside and outside the door to maintain necessary physical distance.

All essential retail outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall.

Emergency/Call-out only

It is recognised that there may be emergency needs arising in a number of areas, the following retailers who can offer an emergency call-out or delivery service can continue to operate on that basis only:

Opticians/optometrists

Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example)

Hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

Retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses

Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.