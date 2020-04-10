Highest jump in Covid-19 cases so far as 500 new cases confirmed with Carlow now at sixteen

On Thursday, figures confirmed that 28 people diagnosed with Covid-19 had sadly lost their lives.

There were 15 females and 13 males in the deaths for April 9.

Nineteen people are reported to have underlying health conditions.

These latest reported deaths bring Ireland's death toll to 263.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 500 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday, April 9.

There are now 6,574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.