LATEST: Covid-19 still killing people in Ireland as another Carlow case is confirmed

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 11 more people in Ireland and infected an additional 64 people according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health.

There have now been a total 1,571 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow is now at 149 - it marks an increase of one from the previous figure.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) also confirmed that there have now been a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of 11am Wednesday, May 20.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered.

"This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.

"Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other."

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.