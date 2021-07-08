Latest Covid figures released as fears grow that Delta spread will overtake vaccine supply

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 58 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre.”

Meanwhile the head of the Health Service Executive said earlier today that it is in a "real race to get the vaccine out ahead of the spread of the Delta variant" of Covid-19.

Chief Executive Paul Reid said it is key that people "take quite serious" the threat of the Delta strain "and treat it with the concern it deserves."

Speaking at the HSE's weekly Covid-19 news briefing, he said the "most likely" scenario is that the pace of growth of the Delta variant will "outmatch our supply of vaccines over the coming weeks."

Mr Reid said the modelling demonstrates that the cases of Delta here "will rise during July and probably peak into August."

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer said the Delta strain now accounts for 70% of Ireland's cases, adding that it is "the dominant" strain and "we expect it to get higher."

The 14-day average of Covid-19 cases is 121 per 100,000 - up 20% on last week - and is highest in Donegal and Dublin.

The five-day moving average is 462 - up 44% on last week.

Over 55% of cases in the past week were in the 18-44 age group.

2.4% were over 65 and 30% were in the 0-18 age group.