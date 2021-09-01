Carlow/Kilkenny TD praises vaccine rollout update

A Fianna Fáil politician for the Carlow and Kilkenny area has expressed her delight at the news that Carlow is one of the highest counties in terms of COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O' Connor said on Twitter: "Massive well done to the 97.7% Carlovians 18+ vaccinated thus far."

"Carlow is at the top of the league table on vaccine uptake."

She added: "Thanks must go to the brill vaccinators, GPs, pharmacies, support staff keeping us all safe but especially to the 97.7 percent leading the way!"

Massive well done to the 97.7% Carlovians 18+ vaccinated thus far. #Carlow is at the top of the league table on vaccine uptake. Thanks must go to the brill vaccinators, GPs, pharmacies, support staff keeping us all safe but especially to the 97.7 percent leading the way! #vaccine pic.twitter.com/UvrXTbop3Q September 1, 2021

Her tweet comes shortly after Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued an update on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ms. Murnane O' Connor also recently issued a public message to all young students preparing to go back to school.