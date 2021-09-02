Carlow Covid-19 cases continue to rise

New cases of Covid-19 continue to surface in Carlow and Kilkenny according to recently released figures.
637 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed locally in the Kilkenny/Carlow region in the last fortnight to Tuesday.
Carlow saw 285 positive tests returned in this period, which were evenly spread across the two weeks, with 149 of the cases being recorded in the past week.
Meanwhile, 352 were recorded in Kilkenny, with almost two-thirds of those in the second week alone.
There are currently ten people were being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last night, with four of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
