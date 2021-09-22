Search

22/09/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - September 22nd, 2021

The late Sean Gormley 

The death has occurred of Sean Gormley of 6 Bullock Park, Carlow and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin and Dublin St., Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2021 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved son of the late Jack and Annie and much loved brother of Mary Kelly and the late Jim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at his sister Mary’s home, 6 Bullock Park, Carlow, today (Wednesday) from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Sean’s funeral mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption's online streaming service by clicking here

Sean’s funeral will then proceed to Newland’s Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.20pm. This service can be viewed by clicking here

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

