Death Notices for Carlow - September 22nd, 2021
The late Sean Gormley
The death has occurred of Sean Gormley of 6 Bullock Park, Carlow and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin and Dublin St., Dundalk, Co. Louth.
Passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2021 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved son of the late Jack and Annie and much loved brother of Mary Kelly and the late Jim.
He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Reposing at his sister Mary’s home, 6 Bullock Park, Carlow, today (Wednesday) from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.
Sean’s funeral mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption's online streaming service by clicking here.
Sean’s funeral will then proceed to Newland’s Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.20pm. This service can be viewed by clicking here.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.