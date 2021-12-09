Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - Thursday December 9, 2021

The late Forrest Boe Tuite

The death has occurred of Forrest Boe Tuite of Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



It is with great sadness that we report the death of Forrest Boe Tuite on Sunday December 5, 2021. Forrest passed away suddenly at home, after a long battle with illness, with her parents by her side. Despite all her difficulties, she tried so hard to get better, all who knew her during her short life fell in love with our little girl.

She will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her grandparents, her wonderful nurses and especially by her brothers Kash, Ayce and Bode, her big sister Harli and her devastated mother and father Siobhán and Mark.

May Forrest Boe sleep with the Angels.

We request that the house is strictly private at this time.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday, December 9, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 10 at 11am in St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown. A Private Cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Link for Funeral Mass is www.bagenalstownparish.ie

LInk for Crematorium https://www.mountjerome.ie

Service takes place in the Garden Chapel

The late Frances (Granny) McDonald

The death has occurred of Frances (Granny) McDonald of The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow.



December 7, 2021. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, granddaughter Fran, grandsons Patrick, J. J, Shane, Brendan and Kevin, son-in-law Patrick, grandson-in-law Gearóid, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Frances Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from Frances' home on Thursday morning at 10.30am, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nancy Curry (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Nancy Curry (née Nolan) of Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow.

December 6, 2021. Peacefully in the gentle care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Widow of Nick and mother of the late Terry.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mabel Curran, Sally Roberts, Ann Doyle and Minnie Curry, son Peter, brothers Pert, Seán, Alf and Jimmy, sons-in-law Séamus, P.J and Michael, daughter-in-law Mary-Clare, Terry’s partner Eileen, her 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.20pm.

Nancy’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The cremation service will be streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The late John Sheridan

The death has occurred of John Sheridan of Brown St, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, on December 6, 2021, at his home.

Beloved father of Neil and Emma and cherished brother of Tommy, Jimmy and Anne.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Bethany, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Pat, nephew John, niece Tara, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, Elizabeth, Rónán and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

The late Jarlath Mellett

The death has occurred of Jarlath Mellet of Carlow Town, Carlow.



December 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in his 90th year.

Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Byrne) and predeceased by his brothers Mark and Pearse. Sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Stan, Fachnan and Eamon, sisters Win, Haloge, Philo and Bridgín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetery, Co. Laois.

The reception and Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/



