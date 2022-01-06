Search

06 Jan 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday January 6, 2022

The late Charles (Charlie) Byrne

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Byrne of Pollerton, Carlow / Ballybrack, Dublin.

January 5, 2022. Peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, son Philip, daughters Mandy, Catherine and Rachel, sons-in-law Gerry and Brian, daughter-in-law Jodie, sisters Teresa, Catherine and Bernie, grandchildren Leanne, Jessica, Anton, David, Cathal, Stephen, Saoirse, Cariosa and Caitlin, great-grandson Leon, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

House private, please.

The family wish to thank Dr. Niamh Gallagher, his carers Carmel McCarthy and Mary McKnight, Public Health Nurses Louise Lawler and Anne Marie McGrath and the Emergency Services.

The late Betty McHutcheon

The death has occurred of Betty McHutcheon of 13 Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents Billy and Winnie, brothers Eddie, Alec, Billy, Paddy, Jim, Andy, Brian and John.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 6pm to 8 pm on Friday evening (for family and close friends). Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Mass at 11 am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on the following link

 

