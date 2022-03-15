Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 15, 2022

The late Joan Doyle (née Ellis)

The death has occurred of Joan Doyle (née Ellis) of Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow Town, Carlow / Greenhills, Dublin.

Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Gems Ward, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Dick (Richard) and nanna to the late Bill Doyle.

Loving mother of Brian, Catriona, Gillian, Audrey, Gavin and Richard and much loved nanna to Zoe, Eva, Cillian, Dylan, Lauren, Alex, Josh, Rebecca, Aimee, Éadaoin, Róisín and Baby Jack.

Joan will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jane and Marina, sons-in-law John, Colm and John, brother Harry, brother-in-law Kevin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Joan Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Joan's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am can be viewed here

The cremation service at 1.40p.m. can be viewed here

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to: St Luke's Hospital