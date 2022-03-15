Delegates from Carlow jet off to New York for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Delegations from Carlow County Council will be representing in the US this week as part of the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan, Mayor of Carlow Cllr. Ken Murnane and the Cathoirleach of Tullow municipal district Cllr. Brian O'Donoghue will be in attendance at a number of events in New York over the coming days at the invitation of the Carlow Association of New York.

Events include a dinner with the Carlow Association on Tuesday, the New York St Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, and the Rockland County parade on Sunday.

Speaking to KCLR, Cllr. Phelan said that he believes that it's important that the Irish abroad know that they're being remembered.

'I'm very passionate about trying to ensure that we look after our diaspora across the globe so I think it's important for our diaspora in New York that the council is paying attention to them and that I as Cathaoirleach is paying attention but I also think as well it's important that I showcase Carlow throughout that week, that's something I'll be doing and promoting at every opportunity, Ireland has a massive reach in the United States".

Cllr Phelan also said that Carlow is towards the front of the parade this year so there'll be a "significant spotlight" on the county for the world's biggest St Patrick's Day parade.