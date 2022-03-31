Search

31 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday March 31, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday March 31, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday March 31, 2022

The late Liam Griffin 

The death has occurred of Liam Griffin of Rathvilly, Carlow

Passed away at St James Hospital, Leeds on March 10, 2022 aged 71 years. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick.

Loving Father to Liam, Robert, Christopher and Martin. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Mick and Jimmy and sister Rose, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Liam rest in peace.

Funeral service to take place on Friday April 1, 10am at St Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Leeds, LS9 6QY

Donations to Candle Lighters.

The late Sam Bayley
 
The death has occurred of Sam Bayley of Aclare, Myshall, Carlow / Wexford

Peacefully, on March 30, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Sam, beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Jane, Linda & Brian.

Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Cecil & William, grandchildren Wesley, Darren & Emma, sister Nellie Passmore, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm & Friday from 2pm to 7pm. Removal from his home on Saturday to The Adelaide Memorial Church, Myshall, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

