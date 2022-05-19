Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday May 19, 2022

Search

19 May 2022

19 May 2022 3:47 PM

The late Theresa Mulroy (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Theresa Mulroy (née O'Brien) of Kilmahuddrick Walk, Clondalkin, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow.

In the tender care of the staff of Ryevale nursing Home, Leixlip. Formerly of Carlow Town. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Michael and her brother Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Laura and Rachel, sisters Mary, Bridie, Elizabeth, Margaret and Ann, brothers Johnny, Vincent and Michael, her niece Niamh and all her nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May Theresa Rest In Peace

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday morning in St. Ronan's Church, Deansrath, Clondalkin and afterwards to Newland's Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Peter McVerry Trust at https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

The late Maura Burke (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Maura Burke (née Duggan) of Rathnapish, Carlow.

May 17 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of John, Olive, Conor and Susan. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Theresa, Kathleen, Margot and Veronica, sons-in-law Rod and David, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Janet, grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Rebecca, Emma, Oisín, Aoibhín, Sofie and Olywen, grandson-in-law Dee, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

