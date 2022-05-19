The countdown is on for entries from Carlow into the ‘How We Age’ photography competition 

The countdown is on for entries into the ‘How We Age’ all-island photography competition, launched by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) in April.

There are still six weeks left to submit entries into this competition, which hopes to change how older people are portrayed in Ireland.

The all-island competition, which is supported by the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) and Northern Ireland Photographic Association (NIPA), is open for entries until the end of June and has several top prizes on offer.

The ‘How We Age' competition seeks to capture the lived experiences of older people and is seeking images that show older people enjoying life and doing everyday activities.

Under the themes of ‘Staying Active, Staying Social, Staying Connected’, images should portray older people in an authentic and inclusive way - regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, politics, culture, ability, income, or post code.

The competition is free to enter, open to residents of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the age of 18, and is open for entries until June 30, 2022.

Interested in photography and up for a challenge?

Check out the 'How We Age' photography competition which is now open for entries until 30 June 2022 - follow the link for full details >>>> https://t.co/rEUjd697PB pic.twitter.com/pN9hCkwk3Z — Institute of Public Health (@publichealthie) May 13, 2022

Entrants can submit up to a maximum of three photos and all entries must be submitted via the online entry form on the IPH website, which can be accessed at www.publichealth.ie/photo. Acceptance of terms and conditions is a condition of entry.

Prizes include gift vouchers for photography equipment to the value of €/£500 for first prize, €/£300 for second prize, and €/£100 for third prize, depending on where the winning entrants reside.

From the entries received, IPH intends to create a gallery of stock images for use in its ongoing work to promote healthy ageing and broader public health themes, which may also be made available to partner and allied organisations as a free-to-access image resource.

Details of the winners will be announced in the last week of July and published on the IPH website.

Later in the year, the Institute intends to launch the ‘How We Age’ gallery of selected images to mark International Day of Older Persons on 1 October.

To find out more about the ‘How We Age’ photography competition, please visit www.publichealth.ie/photo for terms and conditions, submission guidelines, and consent forms.

Any queries about this competition can be emailed to communications@publichealth.ie.