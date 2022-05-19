Adult cycling lessons in Carlow

Cost of this event is free but registration is advised
This Bike Week event is a great opportunity for adults to learn to cycle, learn to balance and build confidence.
This event will take place in Carlow Town Park on May 25, June 1 and June 8 from 5.30pm and 7pm.
County Carlow Sports Partnership are holding an adult 'learn to cycle' course for #BikeWeek 2022.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 19, 2022
Next session May 25 in Carlow Town Park. Details & registration at https://t.co/WP5wXilOq0@ActiveCarlow @CyclingIreland @carlowppn @localgovire pic.twitter.com/v4ynMZwoY7
Bikes and helmets will be provided and the cost is free but registration is advised as places book up fast.
Bookings only through Eventbrite
