Search

06 Jul 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 Jul 2022 3:52 PM

The late Sr Mary Murphy

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Murphy RSM of Drummond, St. Mullins, Carlow.

July 5, 2022. Loving daughter of the late John and Nan. Very sadly missed by her sisters Sr Liz RSM and Brigid (Fox), her brothers Pat and Sean, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, dearly loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, and Sisters of Mercy Ireland and USA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (R95 YH02) on Wednesday from 12 noon with Evening Prayers at 8pm and on Thursday from 12 noon with removal at 7pm to St Brendan's Church, Drummond.

Funeral Mass on Friday July 8, at 11am followed by burial in St Mullins Cemetery.

No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

Funeral Mass can be viewed here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media